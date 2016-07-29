Clinton’s All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Puts the Democratic Party at Risk

The Democratic National Convention ended much as it began. Facing a divided audience on the final night, Hillary Clinton preached unity. Instead, some supporters of her vanquished rival Bernie Sanders booed her, so much so that Clinton supporters tried to drown them out—successfully, for the most part—with chants of “Hill-a-ry.”

The competing slogans were just one example of the disunity on display all week in Philadelphia. The anti-DNC protests began even before the convention did. On Tuesday, hundreds of Sanders delegates staged a walkout in the Wells Fargo Center. Some Bernie supporters even wanted to make a “citizen’s arrest” of Clinton on Wednesday for allegedly orchestrating the election fraud that they believe denied Sanders victory.

But the deep divisions that Clinton hopes to heal go far beyond Bernie-or-Bust dead-enders. Donald Trump has opened up deep fissures in the country on race, gender, and class by presenting himself as the avatar of the “forgotten” Americans, who to judge by his rhetoric and support consists of protestant white men who feel the country is being taken over by alien forces.

In response to Trump, Clinton has presented herself as an all-inclusive candidate—to a fault. She’s become a politician who offers something to everyone. In doing so, she risks validating the negative, oft-peddled view of her as a cynical politician who will do anything to win and who has no core principles. And that could hurt her come November.