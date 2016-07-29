Clinton’s All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Puts the Democratic Party at Risk

But the deep divisions that Clinton hopes to heal go far beyond Bernie-or-Bust dead-enders. Donald Trump has opened up deep fissures in the country on race, gender, and class by presenting himself as the avatar of the “forgotten” Americans, who to judge by his rhetoric and support consists of protestant white men who feel the country is being taken over by alien forces.

In response to Trump, Clinton has presented herself as an all-inclusive candidate—to a fault. She’s become a politician who offers something to everyone. In doing so, she risks validating the negative, oft-peddled view of her as a cynical politician who will do anything to win and who has no core principles. And that could hurt her come November.

The quest for national unity could be heard not just in Clinton’s big convention speech (“stronger together”), but from speakers all week. The DNC included the left-most wing of the Democratic Party (Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren) but also erstwhile Republicans like Michael Bloomberg and former Reagan advisor Doug Elmets. Clinton’s expansive embrace of anyone who rejects Trump created a contentious convention where left-wing delegates shouted “no more war!” at several speakers, including retired Marine Corps General John Allen and former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta.