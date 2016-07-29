The Democratic Convention Was Senior Week

Nominating conventions are supposed to provide a platform for new leaders to introduce themselves to the nation. But the Democrats had a problem: Too many commitments to too many familiar faces, leaders of the past and present, to fit anyone else in. And of the eight major figures with the choicest prime-time speaking slots—Michelle Obama, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Tim Kaine, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton—one is retired, two are about to retire, one wants no part of politics, and three of the other four are eligible for Social Security.

Nominating conventions are supposed to provide a platform for new leaders to introduce themselves. But the DNC had too many familiar faces.

On top of that, the House Democratic Leader is 76 and her second-in-command is 77. The Senate Democratic Leader is retiring and his replacement is a spry 65. I’d go on to list the ages of other Democratic members of Congress and governors and state legislators, but the truth is there aren’t many. The bench has been decimated by two washout midterm elections in row.

There’s a torch that will very soon need to be passed to a new generation of leadership—a liberal generation, one to fulfill Clinton and Barber’s best hopes. But those leaders didn’t get a showcase in Philadelphia. Almost every speaker under age 50 gave remarks when delegates were networking and glad-handing rather than paying attention to the stage (Senators Cory Booker and Chris Murphy were rare exceptions). And way too much time was spent on a parade of celebrities, when the party should have been highlighting their future.

That leadership gap, of course, is a problem inside the party. But Reverend Barber, while exhorting a political candidate on Thursday night, is an activist, concerned with the nation’s moral soul. And we have a proliferation of leaders on the outside, even if some of them made their way into the convention with “No TPP” signs and Bernie Sanders T-shirts. In fact, you could say that Barber was aiming his words at them, the chanters and the idealists and those who engaged in the fight for America for the first time. Reverend Barber wanted to shock their hearts, to exhort them to continue to fight for democracy—whether at the ballot box or in the streets.

Everyone wants to know what the “Bernie-or-bust” types will do in November. I want to know what they’ll do in ten years. Will the Sanders movement have been a lark, a passing fad, or will it spawn a lifetime commitment to social and economic justice? Will the young Sanders folks’ frustration lead to alienation, or will they hear Reverend Barber saying, “We can’t give up on this democracy, not now, not ever”?

If they join forces to vanquish Donald Trump, and become those fresh shock troops, the Democratic Party’s future is bright. But if they don’t channel their passion into running for local office, and stay outside the party system, agitating to hold Clinton accountable to her words on Thursday night—maybe, ultimately, that’s OK too. They will still be in the arena, fighting for their vision of this democracy. Social movements lead, and politicians get in front and claim that’s where they were headed all along. You can be stronger together, or stronger apart. As long as you keep up the fight.