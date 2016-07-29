The Democratic Convention Was Senior Week

And Reverend Barber, the North Carolina NAACP leader, did what Reverend Barber does: Use scripture to take the moral high ground for the most expansive liberal views—and get the hall (and TV audience) rocking in response. Quoting the prophet Isaiah, he thundered: “What I am interested in seeing you doing as a nation, the Lord says, is pay people what they deserve, share your food with the hungry. Do this and then your nation shall be called a repairer of the breach.” Since 2013, Barber has led the Moral Mondays protest movement in North Carolina, a non-violent resistance to the conservative takeover of the state—and an exemplar of what the Democratic future should look like, fully intersectional and rooted in demanding that the country live up (all the way up) to its professed ideals.

Among the prominent Democrats on stage, only Barber reached out to “the Jewish child and the Palestinian child,” and “those who have no faith but they love this nation.” Only Barber exhorted the crowd to “fight for peace.” It was as liberal a speech as we’ve ever seen at a convention, and significantly, it was cast not in the terms of liberalism and conservatism, but right and wrong. As Clinton did later, Barber admonished the audience that “the watchword of this democracy and the watchword of faith is ‘we’… we must shock this nation and fight for justice for all.”

Looking around the Wells Fargo Center night after night, I could see those fresh shock troops Barber was calling to action—the young activists who’ve been derided all week as “childish,” but who are the future of the liberal movement. Hillary Clinton agreed on Thursday, speaking directly to them: “I’ve heard you, and your cause is our cause. Our country needs your ideas, energy, and passion.”

