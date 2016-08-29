Witness Tampering

There was some confusion, however, about the lineaments of Alexievich’s chosen genre. The Western press described her as an “investigative journalist” and “contemporary historian,” accepting her work as accurate documentation of Soviet and post-Soviet reality. In interviews, however, Alexievich has stressed the literary nature of her intentions and methods, and she rejects the title of “reporter.” Her work opts for subjective recollection over hard evidence; she does not attempt to confirm any of her witnesses’ accounts, and she chooses her stories for their narrative power, not as representative samples. Her newly translated book Secondhand Time: The Last of the Soviets bears no resemblance to “investigative journalism.”

There is another, less obvious layer of ambiguity to Alexievich’s work and its reception. Though she has discussed her artistic approach in interviews, her books do not include a clear explanation of her methods. The casual reader can only guess at the extent to which she has pruned her interviews. It’s no surprise that most readers have accepted Secondhand Time as historically accurate. The American marketing encourages such an interpretation: The book is labeled as “oral history.” But as I discovered from examining earlier versions of the same stories that have not been translated into English, Alexievich treats her interviews not as fixed historical documents, but as raw material for her own artistic and political project. Her extensive editing—not only for clarity or focus, but to reshape meaning—brings Secondhand Time out of the realm of strictly factual writing. And by seeking to straddle both literature and history, Alexievich ultimately succeeds at neither.

To create her “novels in voices,” Alexievich interviews ordinary Russians who survived some of the worst episodes of the twentieth century. Gueorgui Pinkhassov/Magnum

Secondhand Time concludes a five-book cycle called “Voices of Utopia.” Only two other volumes are currently available in English. Zinky Boys, published in Russian in 1989, was praised, both inside and outside the Soviet Union, for calling attention to the horrific consequences of the Soviet war in Afghanistan, which was fought under the cover of heavy censorship; Voices From Chernobyl is probably Alexievich’s most admired work, a chronicle of the gruesome fallout of the nuclear disaster. In Secondhand Time, Alexievich turns to the fall of the Soviet Union—another genre of catastrophe.

Secondhand Time rehearses the familiar story of perestroika, glasnost, and the wild hopes and lost illusions of the post-Soviet 1990s. As the Soviet Union crumbled, members of the intelligentsia rejoiced in the idea that they would now be able to read and say whatever they pleased. But teachers, engineers, and doctors soon found themselves working as tradespeople, struggling to survive. Treasured libraries were sold off for grocery money, and the newly free market was flooded with trashy detective novels and porn. Russia’s nearly religious worship of great writers seemed to disappear overnight. As one of Alexievich’s eyewitnesses observes, “Words no longer meant anything.” All that mattered was money. Facing severe economic hardship, even starvation, many concluded that the Soviet Union had been a better deal.