Does Donald Trump eat fried chicken with a knife and fork or not?

First of all, let’s get this straight: Donald Trump would totally be the kind of guy to think it’s totally normal to eat his fried chicken with a knife and fork. He even has a history eating hand-foods with cutlery—in 2011, he shared a pizza in New York with Sarah Palin and both of them used a knife and fork. Trump was probably born with a silver knife and fork in his mouth.



The pizza incident is crucial in debunking the idea that the photo is staged. In 2011 Trump was very aware that his use of cutlery was a faux-pas—he even responded to critics in a video, stating:



A lot of people are asking why am I using plastic forks and knives that the pizza parlor gave. Well, I don’t walk around with forks and knives, and frankly, it was very comfortable. Plus, this way you can take the top of the pizza off so you’re not just eating the crust. I like to not eat the crust so we can keep the weight down at least as good as possible.

Trump isn’t one to forget criticism and he is quite aware that if he’s going to stage a “man-of-the-people” photo, he should have been eating the chicken with his hands. What we’re seeing here is a normal shot in the daily life of Donald, who eats his fast food with a knife and fork like the goddamn degenerate that he is. -Clio Chang

