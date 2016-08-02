Does Donald Trump eat fried chicken with a knife and fork or not?

Counterpoint: Nope.



Donald Trump doesn’t eat fried chicken with a knife and fork because Donald Trump doesn’t eat fried chicken. This photo is fake. I don’t mean that it’s doctored, just that it’s clearly staged—and that the staging suggests that my man Donald has never in his life been in front of a plate of chicken. Look at him: He’s holding the knife and fork like Homer Simpson. And Trump only grins like that when he’s selling something, another tell. Check out the picture from the Trump Steaks box and you’ll see what I mean.

Back in the spring, Trump claimed to have eaten KFC, though he didn’t have the documentary proof. Here’s what he told Anderson Cooper: “The other night I had Kentucky Fried Chicken. Not the worst thing in the world.” Not the worst thing in the world—just the worst chain fried chicken. But KFC’s relative value is beside the point: “Not the worst thing in the world” is a thing you say if you’ve either just had KFC for the first time, or if you’re lying about having had KFC for the first time. If Trump had been eating KFC for his entire life—and Trump makes a big deal about how into fast food he is—you would not still be on the fence about it at age 70. (Also, you would have at least moved on to Bojangles.)