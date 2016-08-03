Suicide Squad: Unleash Hell, Don’t Ask Questions

Suicide Squad is an assortment of monsters led by Deadshot (Will Smith), an assassin who loves killing as much as he loves his estranged daughter, and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) a former protégé of The Joker now locked away and tormenting her captors. There’s also a part-crocodile-part-man, a character whose only trait is being Australian, a former gang member who discovers he has pyrotechnic powers, and one guy who gets killed before we get a chance to learn his powers, I’m sure they were awesome. They’re led by a military commando (Joel Kinnaman) who is love with an evil witch named Enchantress, who complicates his repeated attempts to wrangle the team together. If that weren’t enough, there’s the Joker (Jared Leto) skulking around, trying to rescue Quinn and sow whatever chaos he can. Oh, and Batman! He’s there too. The movie is so overstuffed with new characters that there’s not only not enough room for all of then, there’s not even any room for plot. By the time we’ve met everyone and moved them from one point to another, the movie’s almost over. The big set piece at the end isn’t so much a logical endpoint of the movie as it is something to do now that we finally have everyone together in the same place.

Warner Bros and DC are attempting to build an entire universe without at least laying down the basic trackwork of a justifying plot.

Writer-director David Ayer is a skilled constructor of brawny, masculine dude-bro films including End of Watch and Fury. Theoretically, he should work in this universe: Ayer makes war films, where disparate groups of people come together to fight a common enemy. But he is completely overwhelmed by his surroundings here. The movie essentially runs in place for two hours, with occasional flashbacks to give us shards of backstory. Characters change their motivation mid-scene, giving the film a shifting, confused landscape, unable to cater to the fan fiction these characters were designed to satisfy. I really don’t want to understate this: Suicide Squad has honestly one of the most nonsensical plots I’ve ever seen in a movie. It’s impossible to figure out where characters are, where they’re going, what their objective is. These are simple problems to solve, but the movie doesn’t bother. You’ve got hundreds of millions of dollars on the line and this is what you came up with?

Suicide Squad isn’t the endless slog that Batman v. Superman was, if only because it allows its charismatic actors to occasionally smile and charm. Harley Quinn is a ridiculous sexist stereotype—a beautiful psychiatrist seduced to insanity by the madness of the Joker, now sucking lollipops and wearing tight-cut “Daddy’s Little Monster” T-shirts—but Robbie, defying the laws of gravity, somehow finds a soul deep beneath the grotesquerie. She continues her impressive run of being the best part of lousy movies. Will Smith seems to be relishing playing a ruthless killer, albeit one with a daughter he can’t live without; it’s a relief to see him unleashing his movie star power rather than tamping it down. Jay Hernandez has some good moments too as the flame-thrower El Diablo, coming as close as anyone can to giving this movie a heart.