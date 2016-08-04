Was Melania Trump an undocumented immigrant who worked illegally in the U.S.?

The only way for Melania to rebut the allegations is for her to release her immigration documents. Given her husband’s reluctance to release his tax returns, or to submit to other standard forms of vetting, that seems unlikely. Still, if Melania were to do that and if her records were in order, it would be, politically speaking, a win for the Trump campaign—more proof that the media is out to get the Trump family.

This has been a very bad two weeks for Melania Trump—first the plagiarism, then the nudes, and now she has become a living, breathing argument that her husband is a hypocrite and not the steadfast defender of our nation’s borders that he claims to be. Of course, Trump’s illegal immigration rhetoric is largely about race and kicking brown people out of what Trump’s white voters think is a white country, not white super-models taking jobs away from other white super-models. But on the surface, at least, Donald Trump’s wife may be the exact kind of immigrant that he’s been railing against for the last thirteen months.

Update: Melania Trump denies that she worked illegally in the United States.