Is it worse for Republicans to be associated or dissociated with Trump? The answer is ‘yes.’

Paul Ryan’s decision to restate his support for Donald Trump is as good an occasion as any to revisit an ongoing debate among Democrats about how best to campaign against Republicans this fall.

A fairly evident tension between different arms of the Democratic Party has bubbled to the surface, thanks to hacked DNC emails. The disagreement stems from a Clinton campaign decision, affirmed by President Obama, to distinguish between Trump and Republicanism as an electoral strategy.



This stands in contrast to efforts by the DNC, as well as congressional leaders and state parties, to tie Trump like an anvil around the necks of other Republican candidates. Their concern is Clinton will let incumbent senators and other vulnerable Republicans off too easy, and harm the party’s down-ballot efforts.