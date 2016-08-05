Bad Moms: Clique Bait for the Parent Set

The movie has been criticized, and rightfully so, for its failure to portray motherhood faithfully: These are upper-middle class parents who can afford to pay nannies, and their children are shoved off-screen whenever it’s convenient. Men, people of color, and animals are used as props, as they seem to have no place in a school that holds gluten-free bake sales. The movie’s writers, Jon Lucas and Scott Moore of Hangover fame, seem to say that the real problem for women is vengeance and jealousy amongst mothers, rather than the structural sexism that still defines parenting-roles today.

But Bad Moms shouldn’t be seen as a movie about motherhood, though no doubt many mothers will visit the cinema in search for a sense of camaraderie. Instead, Bad Moms should be considered as the latest iteration in a long legacy of clique movies like Heathers, Clueless and Mean Girls—the moms here are simply girls who have graduated high school. Or have they? An outsider, in this case Amy, emerges to challenge the throne of the Queen Bee, Gwendolyn, whose face is composed to the point of bursting. The usual prom queen trope is now replaced by Amy’s quest to get elected as the next president of the PTA, while the heartthrob in this context is a hot widower who turns heads, but isn’t expected to attend the PTA-meetings—men aren’t supposed to do a mother’s job, even if the mother is no longer with us. There’s a clear Mean Girls reference hidden in one of the last scenes—when the PTA-attendees start to confess their “bad” mothering, one woman stands up and admits she’s not even a mom, she’s simply there because she’s lonely.

Even though Mean Girls is often applauded for speaking to the “real” experience of high school, I doubt that there are many high schoolers who believe that Lindsay Lohan looks like them. Bad Moms excels during its most exaggerated moments: when Amy runs through the supermarket with her friends, rips open packages, and throws cornflakes in the air in slow motion, that’s when the signature of the Hangover-series shines. Its least convincing moments are when the movie attempts to be emotionally truthful: the subplot of Amy’s dwindling marriage is even less believable than the bawdy supermarket scene.