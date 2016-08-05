How Hillary Is Using the GOP’s Attacks Against Trump

In the subsequent months, Republicans vying to take Trump down in the primary gave added ammunition to the Democrats. The David Letterman clip first surfaced in an ad called “Outsourcer” paid for by Out Principles PAC, a Republican group that worked to stop Trump from getting the nomination. It was lost in the glut of advertising flooding Ohio in the run-up to its March 15 primary. But now, the charges feel like they stick. The interview is pretty damning—and it effectively shuts down any notion that Clinton is the candidate actively promoting outsourcing.

This gives Clinton a massive advantage. There were all sorts of attacks in the primary that have yet to be used against Trump in the general: his alleged ties to the mafia, for one. In an ad that aired in Florida on March 2, the announcer says: “Trafficking convictions. Prior mafia ties. This isn’t a drug cartel; these were Donald Trump’s business associates.”

Then there are the single moms and retirees tearfully recounting on camera how Trump convinced them to sink their savings into a real estate course that turned out, they said, to be a scam. The Trump University salesman, Cliff, who talked about how his bosses drove Bentleys and Aston Martins, while the students spent hours on the phone trying to find out where their money had gone. Vera Coking, the little old lady Trump forced from her modest Atlantic City home to make way for a limousine parking lot outside his now-defunct casino. Dozens of people who lost money after they invested in Trump Tower Tampa, which later went bankrupt. Clinton can mine any of these ads from the Republican primary for material to hit back at Trump if and when he decides to attack her next.