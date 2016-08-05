Little Men: When Nobody’s the Bad Guy, Everybody Is

Thanks to button-pushing social dramas such as Crash, we’ve come to expect a certain kind of heavy-handed filmmaking in which cast and crew furrow their brow and rend their garments, lamenting humanity’s inherent fallibility. But Little Men is light on its feet, the film’s quiet poignancy is held at a distance, as if Sachs and cowriter Mauricio Zacharias want to hold out hope that, just maybe, everything will work out. And because Sachs never cheats—there are no convoluted plot twists for the sake of cheap dramatic irony—his film’s lifelike flow from scene to scene builds to an ending that, really, we should have known was coming all along.

Sachs makes it impossible to choose sides in this brewing feud. The initial niceties between the married couple and Leonor are carried out in good faith—nobody in the movie wants to be a jerk—but once Brian gives Leonor the new lease with the substantial rent increase, Sachs keeps upending our expectations about these characters. In a hackneyed version of Little Men, Brian and Kathy would be the smug, oblivious white people too wrapped up in their own lives to care about this kindly immigrant mother. But in this movie, Brian and Kathy are painfully aware how they must seem, and so they go out of their way to behave like enlightened, sensitive people. The film’s sad joke—one of several—is that Brian and Kathy’s protestations don’t make a difference: In the end, they, like most of us, are going to make decisions based on their own self-interests.

At one point, Kathy tries to assuage her guilt by telling Leonor, “I know you think we’re the rich people coming into this neighborhood.” Kathy wants to prove to her that the truth is more complicated than that, but nonetheless the exchange cuts to the heart of Little Men’s core observation about the challenges of seeing things from other people’s perspective. Sure, Brian and Kathy are financially hurting, but in comparison to Leonor, they’re incredibly fortunate. And even if Leonor’s growing antipathy for this couple may be warranted, her sense victimhood clouds her ability to see that they may have a point—after all, it’s not Brian and Kathy’s problem that his father never had Leonor sign a lease.

García, who starred in the acclaimed 2013 golden-years romantic drama Gloria, is Little Men’s tart center, playing Leonor not as some patronizingly innocent, helpless foreigner but, rather, as a tough-as-nails single mom who isn’t above needling Brian and Kathy’s liberal guilt, determined to make it as difficult as possible on them to kick her out. Even more fiendish, Leonor happily drops just enough clues to make Brian think not only that his father was ashamed of him but also that she and the father had been carrying on a secret romantic relationship for years. Because the audience doesn’t know anything about the characters except for what they tell each other, we’re in some ways put into the same position as everybody on screen, our biases and assumptions laid bare by the ambiguous information we receive. Like Brian, Kathy and Leonor, we have to question why we perceive certain events in particular ways.