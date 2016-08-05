What will Donald Trump hate about the Olympics opening ceremony?

Besides the usual reports hyping the elaborate, existentially fraught pageantry, some interesting political subplots have emerged during the buildup to the start of Rio Games. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, the former presidents who brought the Olympics to Brazil and presided over the (disastrous) preparations, will not be attending the spectacle. (The former is being tried for obstructing the investigation of a massive political kickback scheme. The latter is staring down fraudulent impeachment charges.) Wary of the precarious optics, a number of world leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama, are expected to stay away as well. Interim President Michel Temer, whom 62 percent of Brazilians would like to see resign, has said he is “extremely prepared” to be received with a chorus of boos.

Add to this a cryptic tweet earlier today from the ceremony’s director, Fernando Meirelles, of City of God fame:

Bolsanaro vai odiar a cerimônia. Trump também.

Pelo menos nisso acertamos. — Fernando Meirelles (@fmei7777) August 5, 2016

It translates as: “Bolsnaro is going to hate the ceremony. Trump too. At least we got that much right.”