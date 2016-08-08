Visible Men

The space for black writing in America is wider than at any time in the past. It is more firmly entrenched in the public sphere, and wields more power in the shaping of public opinion and taste than ever before. Claudia Rankine’s Citizen, a work of unabashedly avant-garde poetry, has had the kind of impact that many people believed a book of poetry simply no longer could. Ta-Nehisi Coates’s memoir, Between the World and Me, already a classic, has cemented his position as a public intellectual, perhaps the most defining voice in letters of the Obama presidency. During this period, Melissa Harris-Perry hosted her own show on MSNBC, Jelani Cobb became a staff writer at the New Yorker, where his colleague Hilton Als is one of the country’s most prolific and polyvalent cultural critics, Roxane Gay’s essays rocked conversations around feminism, and Lin-Manuel Miranda effected a revolutionary take-over of “The Great White Way,” with his smash-hit musical, Hamilton.

INVISIBLE MAN, GOT THE WHOLE WORLD WATCHING: A YOUNG BLACK MAN’S EDUCATION by Mychal Denzel Smith Nation Books, 240 pp., $24

As Imani Perry recently observed in an essay for Public Books, the past few years have also seen a resurgence of interest in black memoir. Black autobiography, from the slave narrative to the modern memoir assumes that an individual’s experience can speak for a racial experience broadly shared. This assumption has endured even as black life in America has become increasingly complex and often divergent. The risk with this, Perry writes, is that black memoirs today, “are often read as saying much more than they actually can about the broader experiences and thoughts of Black people.” The burden heaped upon books like Coates’s Between the World and Me, Margo Jefferson’s Negroland or Clifford Thompson’s Twin of Blackness—is always greater than they can be expected to bear.

If we are truly to “acknowledge the widely ranging experiences of Black people across lines of class, gender, identity, region, education, sexuality, and ethnicity,” then no single voice, Perry cautions, “can stand as a singular representation of black life, regardless of how compelling it might be.” Instead, she asks us to imagine black memoirs as hollers in a ring shout, each one “understood as one cry in the ring, a small piece of a mosaic, vast and ever changing.”

Mychal Denzel Smith’s new memoir, Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching, is a voice entering the ring with fire. With raw urgency, intelligence and blistering candor, it tells the story of a young man’s political education. His story is refracted through the turbulent first decades of the new millennium, a period shaped by the global War on Terror abroad, the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina at home, and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has challenged the nation to end its long history of unchecked and unpunished police brutality in minority communities.