Never Trumpers have found a new guy no one has heard of to run for president.

Challengers have been hard to come by, but the #NeverTrump dream will never die. The problem is that no Republican with a national profile would want to run as a third-party candidate because every Republican with a national profile has their eye firmly planted on 2020. So the schemers trying to stop Trump have had to settle for people with no national experience or any realistic chance whatsoever of striking a meaningful blow against Trump.

First, there was David French, the National Review weirdo who was Bill Kristol’s chosen candidate. That hope died, however, when French himself said he wasn’t into the idea. Now, Republican strategist and dogged anti-Trumpkin Rick Wilson has found his horse: Evan McMullin, a former CIA operative who is the chief policy director of the House Republican conference. How does McMullin compare to French, you ask? Here’s BuzzFeed’s McKay Coppins, who broke the story: