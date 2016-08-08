George P. Bush wins Son of the Year award.

That’s the juicy Bush family psychodrama angle of this story, but the endorsement is also a preview of an even juicier political drama that’ll begin to play out after the election. George P.’s decision is an inauspicious one for Republicans hoping this election will discredit Trumpism. At least in states like Texas, Trump’s footprint is large enough that young conservatives building political careers feel they can’t be seen opposing him—blowout or no blowout. Even if Trump loses badly, in other words, there will be a price to pay in Texas for those Republicans who resisted Trump’s candidacy. If Liddle George is right about that, then Republican politics will remain a white ethno-nationalist redoubt for a long time to come.

George’s fellow Texan Ted Cruz (among others) is making the opposite bet. Only one of them can be right.