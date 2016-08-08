With Evan McMullin, #NeverTrump Has Nowhere To Go but Down

They said it couldn’t be done, but the hapless folks behind the #NeverTrump movement have actually pulled it off: They’ve managed to find an even more obscure and unlikely standard-bearer for their cause—defending Republican orthodoxy against the party’s embarrassing nominee—than their previous champion. Back in late May, #NeverTrump stalwart Bill Kristol floated National Review writer David French as an independent presidential candidate who could rally conservatives who find Trump to be too obnoxious, too gaudy, too overtly racist, or just too plain Trumpian, to tolerate. It seemed like a bizarre choice, since French had no political experience and no national profile aside from his writing for the conservative magazine. Even at National Review, French was a second-stringer compared to some of the magazine’s star writers.

Ever since French politely declined to take this flying leap into national politics, the search for a third-party alternative has continued. And now the increasingly desperate anti-Trump forces, led by Republican consultant Rick Wilson, have settled on Evan McMullin, whose singular virtue is that he makes David French look like a rock star by comparison. Before his candidacy was reported this morning by ABC News and other outlets, McMullin had a grand total of 135 twitter followers, as against 43,700 followers for French.

The sheer obscurity of both French and McMullin points out perhaps the major flaw of the #NeverTrump cohort: This is a political movement without any politicians of note behind it, or any mass appeal to speak of. #NeverTrump is a rallying cry for pundits and consultants, but it has nearly zero resonance for the Republican base. What’s most important about the McMullin candidacy is that it proves how deeply its proponents misunderstand the very party they want to defend.

McMullin, who’s 40, does have an intriguing resume—one that shows the ideal #NeverTrump candidate is, apparently, an establishment functionary. He’s worked as a policy director for House Republicans (where, according to colleagues, he had a low profile), as a CIA operations officer, and as an investment banking associate at Goldman Sachs. His CIA credentials give weight to his major reason for opposing Trump: Like many people versed in foreign policy, McMullin believes that Trump’s anti-Muslim bigotry is not just morally objectionable but also harms America’s interest by making it harder to win allies in the Islamic world. He’s been an extensive critic of Trump on Facebook and Twitter, writing, for example, that “Trump’s exploitation of Americans’ security fears is cowardly.”