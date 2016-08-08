With Evan McMullin, #NeverTrump Has Nowhere To Go but Down

In the grand scheme of things, what does McMullin have to offer, aside from representing the small slice of Republicans who can’t come around to Trump? If mainstream Republicans knew how to defeat Trump, they would already have done so in the primaries, with far more viable characters like Jeb Bush or Marco Rubio. Now it’s up to Clinton. And given her polling lead not just in traditional swing states like Florida and Pennsylvania but also in Republican-dominated states like Georgia, a Trump loss in Utah—probably the zenith of what McMullin’s candidacy could hope to achieve—would only be icing on the cake. It’s virtually impossible to imagine this election coming down to Utah.

Even more than the David French misadventure, the Evan McMullin gambit shows that the #NeverTrump faction is little more than a desperate flailing rump within the Republican Party, one with little or no change of influencing the party’s future. It’s notable that #NeverTrump was utterly unable to convince anybody with actual political experience to mount a campaign. (Both Mitt Romney and Senator Ben Sasse rejected entreaties from Kristol to run against Trump). With the exception of Ted Cruz, virtually everyone in the Republican orbit with future national ambitions has either endorsed Trump or kept quiet. And even Cruz, who’s betting his future on a disastrous Trump defeat, didn’t take up the chance to become the #NeverTrump candidate.

It’s not just the lack of support from actual politicians that’s problematic. Consider the almost inconceivable: What would happen if #NeverTrump’s gambit actually succeeds, and McMullin somehow gained enough traction, in Utah or some other closely contested state, to cost Republicans the White House in a narrow election? Wouldn’t Trump supporters (who now make up the majority of Republicans) then have good cause to see McMullin and his compatriots as spoilers who stabbed the party in the back? If you wanted to promulgate a Dolchstoßlegende (or stabbed-in-the-back-myth) among the Trumpkins, wouldn’t McMullin make the perfect villain? As a CIA spook and Goldman Sachs man, McMullin would confirm the Trumpian idea that the establishment rigged the system so he couldn’t win. The likely outcome would be a party base much more committed to Trump, who’d be able to wear a martyr’s mantle with genuine plausibility.