In Equity, Women’s Greed is Good

Naomi talks about liking money. She’s not just talking about the material value, or the material benefits that money brings to her life…she’s talking about money as an object in the world that she’s fascinated by. That’s why so many of the women that we met—and so many of the women who invested in the film—that’s why they stay in it. They really love the work. They’re also altering the system from within; they’re aware of their marginal status, and how they are disrupting the status quo by their very presence in that system. I think they want to move the needle forward, but at the end of the day, what makes them stick around, what makes them work 100-plus hours a week, is their love of the stuff itself…and that’s something that’s very intoxicating to be around.

AF: I think about it a lot in terms of Bernie and Hillary, the way people say, “Well, I want to vote for a woman too, but I wish we had a woman who wanted to dismantle the system, instead of a woman who’s part of the system.” I find that sentiment a little naïve. Some of the people we met during this project, when you see how brilliant they are, and you hear them talk about economics, you can understand how someone like Naomi fuels technological growth in the country by raising money for these firms, the role that plays in the global economy. There’s a level of sophistication to this discussion that I don’t hear when people stand around saying “close the banks!” I don’t know where I fall on this personally anymore. I think it’s very easy to consider yourself a revolutionary who wants to dismantle the system, but I met a bunch of people who work in the system and are really fucking smart. I’m very open to what it means to make the system better from within, having met those people.

LG: We’re talking about Equity in terms of the film’s diegetic world, finance, but of course we’re also talking about the world of filmmaking. How would you analogize those two worlds?

MM: They’re similar in the reluctance on the part of people in positions of power—the gatekeepers in the film industry—to trust women with large amounts of money, which is why Ava DuVernay crossing the $100M mark on the budget for A Wrinkle in Time is such a big deal.