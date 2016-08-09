Donald Trump Gives the Game Away

In his speech, Trump called for a moratorium on financial regulations; for fully repealing the estate tax; and for making “the average cost of child care spending” tax deductible. The plutocratic tilt of the first two proposals is self-evident. The third is a bit too vague to evaluate, but even under a generous interpretation, the fact that Trump is proposing a child-care deduction rather than a tax credit means it would disproportionately benefit wealthy people who pay tax at high rates, and would offer no help at all to, say, white working-class families who pay no federal income tax.

By contrast, all of these ideas would stand to benefit Trump and his family—the kinds of people who have always stood to benefit most from Ryan-like economic policy. Trump and his two eldest children each have dependents; Trump stands to bequeath all of his children vast inheritances; and Trump and his family would likely also benefit from the kind of regulatory regime he and the GOP leadership is committed to creating.

Perhaps Trump really is a great negotiator. He’s revitalized his tenuous relationships with Republican leaders after the kind of week that has ended political careers—and all he had to do to patch things up was propose to give himself and his family several huge gifts. Ryan’s press secretary expressed particular satisfaction at the prospect of repealing the estate tax, which is also the most direct in-kind giveaway to the Trump children.