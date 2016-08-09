Despite his new economic plan, Donald Trump is still stuck in the primaries.

Appearing on Fox Business Network and Fox & Friends Tuesday morning to discuss his plan, Trump was clearly trying to kickstart his stalled campaign. He compared his tax cut to Reagan’s, warned that we’re in a “bubble,” and basically made the case that he was the candidate to Make America Filthy Rich Again. But more than anything Trump’s media blitz was a reminder that he is still stuck in May, both strategically and psychologically.

A few months ago, it looked like Trump could break with the Paul Ryan wing of the party. Trump was winning big league in the primaries, which gave him the flexibility to propose whatever policies he felt like. That’s not the case anymore. If the election were held today, FiveThirtyEight says he has a less than 5 percent chance of winning. So Trump is forced to do in August what traditional campaigns do in the early summer: unite the party. Hence the plan, which was heavy on supply-side policies.