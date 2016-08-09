Grierson & Leitch Episode 29: Suicide Squad Will Rot Your Soul



This week on the podcast, Grierson & Leitch, still reeling from Batman v. Superman earlier this year, attempt to make some sense of DC Comics’ baffling followup, Suicide Squad. The movie is maybe a little better than Zach Snyder’s fiasco, but only a little. And they tear their hair out trying to make heads or tails of the plot.

For the weekly Reboot segment, they take a look at two debut thrillers from filmmakers who went on to bigger and better things. Danny Boyle won an Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire, but he began with Shallow Grave (1994), a film that holds up surprisingly well today. In their second Reboot discussion, they banter about Rian Johnson’s teenage noir Brick (2005). Johnson isn’t just the writer and director of the next Star Wars film, he’s also a college friend of Grierson’s. But that won’t stop us from being objective. To suggest a Reboot film, leave the show an iTunes review (and subscribe!) and please include the name of a movie at the end.



