Trump’s “joke” about a violent coup-slash-assassination is fine due to the possibility of tax cuts, apparently.

According to Trump, if Hillary Clinton “gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks”—except “maybe there is” because of “the Second Amendment people.”

If past is prologue, GOP leaders like Paul Ryan will condemn the comment, but not the candidate, because helping to elect Hillary Clinton, and giving up the dream of supply side tax cuts, would be worse than supporting a guy who makes jokes about armed revolt and presidential (or is it judicial?) assassination.