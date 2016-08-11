Nobody Should Be Surprised That Paul Ryan Is Supporting Donald Trump

It’s easy to see how Ryan crafted this reputation. He talks about his commitment to conservative principles all the time. He played strategically off the rancorousness of the Tea Party, casting himself for years as the movement’s reasonable, intellectual exponent.

But the most important step in the process came after Mitt Romney lost the presidential election in 2012, and Ryan had to account for it. When the aroma of defeat had finally dissipated, he blamed himself for being insensitive to the plight of the poor, and set about making amends. Two years ago, he relented in the editorial pages of the Wall Street Journal. “[I] gave insult where none was intended,” he said. “People struggling and striving to get ahead—that’s what our country is all about. On that journey, they’re not “takers”; they’re trying to make something of themselves. We shouldn’t disparage that.”

Just four and half months ago, in a highly publicized speech, Ryan confessed to his sin again. “There was a time when I would talk about a difference between ‘makers’ and ‘takers’ in our country, referring to people who accepted government benefits. But as I spent more time listening, and really learning the root causes of poverty, I realized I was wrong…. So I stopped thinking about it that way—and talking about it that way.”