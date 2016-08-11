Nobody Should Be Surprised That Paul Ryan Is Supporting Donald Trump

After Donald Trump implied that “Second Amendment people” might have to take matters into their own hands if Hillary Clinton wins the election in November, Paul Ryan responded as he always does these days—with laser-pointed displeasure at the words, but endless tolerance of Trump himself. “It sounds like just a joke gone bad,” he said. “I hope he clears it up very quickly. You should never joke about something like that.”

It was a mealy-mouthed defense—and an increasingly predictable one for a House speaker whose most closely guarded asset, before Trump came along and threatened to tear down everything he’d built, was his reputation for thoughtfulness.

It’s easy to see how Ryan crafted this reputation. He talks about his commitment to conservative principles all the time. He played strategically off the rancorousness of the Tea Party, casting himself for years as the movement’s reasonable, intellectual exponent.

But the most important step in the process came after Mitt Romney lost the presidential election in 2012, and Ryan had to account for it. When the aroma of defeat had finally dissipated, he blamed himself for being insensitive to the plight of the poor, and set about making amends. Two years ago, he relented in the editorial pages of the Wall Street Journal. “[I] gave insult where none was intended,” he said. “People struggling and striving to get ahead—that’s what our country is all about. On that journey, they’re not “takers”; they’re trying to make something of themselves. We shouldn’t disparage that.”