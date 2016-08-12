The Real Enemy of Education Reform: It’s the Colleges, Stupid

During the protracted health care debate of 2009 and 2010, reformers suffered from choosing an easy target rather than the one with all the power. Time after time, they would depict the insurance industry as the source of all the system’s ills. Certainly, this made some sense, considering that the changes on offer amounted to insurance reform: guaranteeing coverage to anyone who seeks it, limiting premium prices, and building state health care exchanges where consumers could shop for insurance options.

But the more entrenched opponents of reform were the health care providers—the hospitals that charge patients and their insurance companies. They didn’t want a public option—i.e. government-provided insurance—to compete with private insurance because they feared there would be pressure to reduce prices from a non-profit institution empowered with Medicare’s bargaining advantage. They didn’t want the government to set prices or really any constraint on their ability to make profits. And so those ideas died in favor of more modest reforms.

The same problem is playing out in the debate over higher education. The left is fairly united on making college affordable to anyone who wants to enroll, and ending the crippling burden of student debt. Hillary Clinton has even expanded her plan to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for anyone with a family income up to $125,000 a year.

So far, the identified villains in this debate include student loan companies (since most student loans are now federally issued, that means the private companies that collect payments on the loans and that routinely cheat borrowers). Another is for-profit colleges, the source of a disproportionate number of student debt defaults. Just as with the insurance industry, those are worthwhile and even necessary targets. There is no reason for student loan servicer middlemen to exist; the government surely knows how to take a payment, as it controls the world’s largest collections agency, the Internal Revenue Service. And deceptive for-profit colleges are certainly a scourge.