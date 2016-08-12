The Real Enemy of Education Reform: It’s the Colleges, Stupid

Those colleges aren’t standing idly by. Private college presidents have publicly attacked the idea of creating more free colleges, saying that their institutions would struggle to survive if they had to challenge a free alternative. One of these presidents, the typically lauded Sheila Bair of Washington College, former president of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, called the proposal unaffordable. She also said it would roll back the “richness of choice” available to students who can select public institutions, women’s or religiously affiliated colleges, and historically black colleges and universities.

Clinton’s plan offers some support to these groups as well, including a $25 billion fund to support minority-serving institutions. She proposes an executive moratorium on federal student loan payments, to sort borrowers into interest-rate refinancing and income-based repayment plans in which nobody would pay back over 10 percent of their income. And she would also continue the Obama administration’s efforts to forgive student loans for borrowers defrauded by colleges that lure them in based on misleading job placement statistics or other statements.

The failures of the current system point clearly toward supplying a public debt-free option as a way to drive down costs.

Guess who’s against that? Colleges! They claim that it would subject them to frivolous lawsuits from students. If a graduate doesn’t get the career they want, under the new rules they might have standing to sue, the colleges argue. The opponents include not just private colleges, but public universities—which would be tuition-free under Clinton’s plan, incidentally, so it’s unclear what a loan forgiveness effort would be able to recover.