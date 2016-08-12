Sausage Party: There’s Nothing Like a Good Weiner Joke

The gimmick of Sausage Party is not a bad one: It’s basically a Pixar satire, except instead of sentient robots, or rats, or toys, the self-aware heroes of our story are supermarket foods. The joke is that if our grocery items actually had thoughts and dreams and hopes and felt pain, their lives would be abject misery, trapped in packages until they are released, then ruthlessly and savagely devoured. It’s a clever twist on the fantasy world of Pixar, where we empathize with inanimate objects or less evolved organisms without truly engaging with the reality of their circumstances. You think that talking hot dog with the big eyes and floppy feet is cute? Well, he’s about to be boiled alive and chewed in front of all his friends and family. How cute do you find him, really?

This single joke would be enough to sustain most of Sausage Party, as it provides seemingly endless opportunities to riff on that premise. (Those poor baby carrots are going to haunt my dreams.) But because this is a Seth Rogen-Evan Goldberg jam, the movie is also relentlessly low-brow in pursuit of higher goals. High, in that there’s a surprisingly realistic and mature look at atheism and how we discuss spiritual issues in the public square. Low, in that the movie at one point features a bagel and a lavash, having bonded over their shared love of hummus, consummating that bond through vigorous analingus. (Or whatever orifice a lavash has back there.) I ultimately found the movie’s core premise more compelling than the philosophical underpinnings or the can-you-top-this gross-out humor. I won’t soon forget the desolate, forever-scarred talking condom.

Our heroes are a hot dog named Frank (voiced by Rogen) and Brenda (Kristen Wiig), his perfect match, a hot dog bun. They are in love and awaiting the Fourth of July, when they believe the gods will release them from the supermarket and take them to heaven, where they will have all sorts of protein-carbohydrate copulation. But a mishap in the grocery cart—caused by a nihilist honey mustard (Danny McBride) and an aggressive, roided-up douche (yeah, I know, but Nick Kroll does his best)—leaves them stranded in the supermarket with said lavash (David Krumholtz) and bagel (Edward Norton, doing a groaning Woody Allen impression).

This leads to a very Pixar-esque Grand Adventure, as they battle with the truth about whether or not there really is a “Great Beyond” outside the store, while their friends, led by abnormal hot dog Barry (voiced by Michael Cera), try to save them. Along the way, they meet all sorts of ethnic stereotypes that the movie both undermines and reinforces, as is the style in these sorts of comedies. There are also, inevitably, wise old non-perishables who have seen this all before and can guide our heroes to the truth.