Florence Foster Jenkins: Sing, And the World Will Embrace You

Frears (The Queen, Philomena) applies his usual smart, reserved approach to the material. Florence Foster Jenkins is inordinately tasteful—its costumes and period detail are exquisite, and Alexandre Desplat’s score boasts a light, jazzy sophistication. But all that gentility comes at a price, for although Nicholas Martin’s screenplay touches on plenty of potentially thorny themes, the movie tends to glance over them. At its core, Florence Foster Jenkins is a bizarre tale of accidental notoriety, but the filmmakers are so concerned with telling a nice story that they don’t always tell a great one.

Biopics as different as Ed Wood and The Damned United have chronicled public failure, showing how even the most driven of individuals can sometimes produce embarrassments. Florence Foster Jenkins doesn’t have a similar killer instinct. Instead it floats on the breezy surface of its intriguing setup. We watch as Jenkins is insulated by those around her into believing she’s a talent. It’s easy to see why they’d play along: Despite her delusion, she’s a kindly woman who hasn’t been corrupted by wealth and has a genuine appreciation for music. Plus, she’s dying, the effects of 50 years of syphilis at last taking its toll on her. It’s clear that Bayfield, a failed actor, married her decades ago for her money, but even he sees her innate goodness, and Grant does a marvelous job of humanizing a character that could come across as just a coldhearted bastard.

Not wanting to hurt her feelings—and perhaps wanting to assuage his guilt over his ongoing infidelity—Bayfield orchestrates an elaborate scheme to keep his wife convinced she’s an accomplished singer. When she wants to perform, he takes pains to ensure that ticket buyers will consist only of sympathetic individuals, turning away cynics, hipsters, and—most importantly—newspaper critics. But when he indulges her desire to record a single just for herself, the decision comes back to haunt him once copies get out into the world, her woeful singing generating plenty of attention. Some are amused by her tone-deaf performance, while others seem to respond to the unvarnished authenticity of her flawed instrument. Whatever the reason, a demand for more Jenkins songs provokes her to organize her dream concert at Carnegie Hall without her husband’s knowledge. At long last, he will not be able to protect her from humiliation.