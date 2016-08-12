Florence Foster Jenkins: Sing, And the World Will Embrace You

At an early age, we might be told that we have some special talent that makes us stand out from the crowd—but sometimes the thing we love doing may not be something we’re particularly good at. Such is the setup for Florence Foster Jenkins, based on the true story of a 1940s New York socialite who fancied herself an amazing singer. She adored opera, feeling the music to her core, but try as she might she couldn’t sing a lick. The fact no one had the heart to tell her was both touching and pathetic, and director Stephen Frears has made a likeable, affecting movie out of that dilemma, but the film itself could benefit from a little of the tough love that Jenkins never received in her own life.



Meryl Streep plays Jenkins, who lives in a fabulous Manhattan hotel, her wealth abundant in her tremendous gowns and lavish furniture. She’s married to her second husband St. Clair Bayfield (Hugh Grant)—her first husband died years ago, giving her syphilis along the way—and she’s recently hired a new young pianist, the nebbishy Cosme McMoon (Simon Helberg), to help her prepare for her next public performance. Once McMoon discovers how awful her voice is, he tries to back out of the commitment, but her husband convinces him to stay because, as he explains, Jenkins lives for her music. Even though Bayfield has a mistress on the side (Rebecca Ferguson), he loves Jenkins and wants to encourage her. If anyone admitted that she was an atrocious singer, well, it would crush the elderly woman’s sweet spirit.



Frears (The Queen, Philomena) applies his usual smart, reserved approach to the material. Florence Foster Jenkins is inordinately tasteful—its costumes and period detail are exquisite, and Alexandre Desplat’s score boasts a light, jazzy sophistication. But all that gentility comes at a price, for although Nicholas Martin’s screenplay touches on plenty of potentially thorny themes, the movie tends to glance over them. At its core, Florence Foster Jenkins is a bizarre tale of accidental notoriety, but the filmmakers are so concerned with telling a nice story that they don’t always tell a great one.

Biopics as different as Ed Wood and The Damned United have chronicled public failure, showing how even the most driven of individuals can sometimes produce embarrassments. Florence Foster Jenkins doesn’t have a similar killer instinct. Instead it floats on the breezy surface of its intriguing setup. We watch as Jenkins is insulated by those around her into believing she’s a talent. It’s easy to see why they’d play along: Despite her delusion, she’s a kindly woman who hasn’t been corrupted by wealth and has a genuine appreciation for music. Plus, she’s dying, the effects of 50 years of syphilis at last taking its toll on her. It’s clear that Bayfield, a failed actor, married her decades ago for her money, but even he sees her innate goodness, and Grant does a marvelous job of humanizing a character that could come across as just a coldhearted bastard.