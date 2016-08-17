Teachout, one of several congressional candidates endorsed by Bernie Sanders, is locked in a tossup race in New York’s 19th District against former state assemblyman John Faso. Back in May, a pro-Faso group called New York Wins PAC entered the district with a half-million dollars in advertising, all bankrolled by one man: Robert Mercer, co-CEO of the high-speed trading hedge fund Renaissance Technologies. The secretive Mercer has spent $32 million in the last six years trying to get conservatives elected, including $11 million in support of Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign super PAC.

Paul Singer, the billionaire founder of Elliot Management—a vulture fund that mainly gets rich by scooping up the debt of countries in distress at a discount and bullying them into paying full value—also dumped $500,000 into New York Wins PAC, according to federal election filings. Armed with that stash, Faso easily won his primary in June. And every expectation is that Singer and Mercer will continue to deploy funds targeting Teachout in the general election.

To put things in perspective, it took Teachout the first three months of the year to raise $530,000 for her campaign, which Singer and Mercer each accomplished in support of Faso by signing a check. And this was considered an impressive haul for the former law professor and corruption expert, who challenged New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary in 2014, winning many upstate counties in and around the 19th District. Teachout’s campaign, which does not accept corporate PAC money, claims its average donation is $19.