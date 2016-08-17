Trump’s campaign changes represent the triumph of the right-wing echo chamber.

It’s worth connecting the recent changes that have gone on in Trumpworld, to get a full picture of how the Republican Party’s reliance on dedicated conservative media, which has worked hard to construct and maintain its own separate reality, has finally resulted in what looks like a complete unraveling.

First up is the hiring of Breitbart News’s Steve Bannon to be the new campaign CEO. Bannon has reportedly determined that the answer to Trump’s sinking poll numbers and high negatives is to up the personal attacks against Hillary Clinton, as well as to hug even tighter the campaign’s ethno-nationalist platform. That is to say, the campaign is repudiating any suggestions from other Republicans for a general-election “pivot” to the middle. Breitbart is literally helping run Trump’s campaign.

