Grierson & Leitch Episode 30: Ain’t No Party Like a Sausage Party

This week’s podcast is just one big speed round. There were SIX major releases last weekend, and Will and Tim try to fly through all of them. They discuss the two they’ve both seen (Pete’s Dragon and Sausage Party), Tim goes solo on Meryl Streep’s Florence Foster Jenkins, Jeff Bridges’s Hell or High Water, and Mel Gibson’s Blood Father, while Will does the same with baseball movie Spaceman.

Then they cleanse themselves of all new releases in their Reboot section, in which they discuss a little-known indie from an unheralded upstart filmmaker: Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window. To suggest a Reboot film, leave the show an iTunes review (and subscribe!) and please include the name of a movie at the end.



