Primary Concerns Episode 25: What Will Bernie’s Legacy Be?

In this special episode, which coincides with the publication of our September issue, we look back on the Bernie Sanders campaign with the one person who knows better than anyone else what was truly unique about it.

Becky Bond, who spearheaded digital organizing for Sanders, explains how the campaign used social media and new technology to mobilize millions of volunteers—and what it means for the future of politics.

Further Reading:

The New Republic interviewed some of the brightest liberal minds about The Split in Democratic politics, and whether and how it can be mended.