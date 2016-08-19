War Dogs: An Iraq War Satire Without the Bite

There’s a dark joke at the core of War Dogs that’s so good it almost sustains this so-so comedy all on its own: What if the jerk Americans who got rich off the Iraq War were the same type of asshole bros who were the antiheroes of The Hangover? That’s essentially the thesis of filmmaker Todd Phillips, which is fitting considering he directed both movies, demonstrating in The Hangover and Old School a fondness for satirizing men’s base instincts. Based on actual events, War Dogs is a more sober comedy, meant to trigger our outrage, but it’s not quite smart or sharp enough to provoke the complicated wave of emotions it’s targeting.



The film stars Miles Teller as David, a twenty-something living in Miami in 2005 with his beautiful girlfriend Iz (Ana de Armas). As he explains in a self-consciously blasé voiceover, David works as a massage therapist for rich clients, dreaming of a better life for Iz and the baby that’s on the way, when he reunites with Efraim (Jonah Hill), a childhood friend back in town. Efraim is wealthy for reasons that seem shady, but soon he convinces his old school chum to partner on a lucrative new venture: Bidding on U.S. military contracts to assist with the ongoing Iraq occupation.

A movie like War Dogs makes a pretty strong case that, outside of perhaps Pulp Fiction, no film from the last thirty years has been as influential—or just straight-up copied— as Goodfellas. From its detached voiceover, to its you-are-there immersion into criminal behavior, to its pulsating soundtrack, War Dogs is but the latest movie to follow Martin Scorsese’s gangster blueprint.

But what separates Phillips’ film from many of its fellow imitators—at least for a while—is its poker-faced depiction of how easy it was for dweebs like David and Efraim to profit from the American government’s endless need for more weapons and vehicles. Focusing on smaller, insignificant orders that their well-heeled competitors wouldn’t bother with, these two guys fatten their bank accounts feasting on military crumbs.