War Dogs: An Iraq War Satire Without the Bite

War Dogs makes a strong case that no film from the last thirty years has been as influential, or just straight-up copied, as Goodfellas.

Among mainstream comedy filmmakers, Phillips is easily the most technically assured, giving his scenes a widescreen grandeur with a dynamic color palette and striking framing. This may seem to be an unimportant quality, but working with his longtime cinematographer Lawrence Sher, Phillips provides War Dogs with a visual sophistication that’s meant to complement what he considers a nuanced satire. On one level, the film highlights a perversion of the American entrepreneurial spirit, showing how two nobodies pulled themselves up by their bootstraps to help kill people halfway across the globe. (To make this irony more obvious, David and Efraim worship Al Pacino’s Scarface, a cinematic touchstone for how the pursuit of the American Dream can turn rotten.) Mixing action with comedy, thriller elements with intimate drama, War Dogs works on a large, bold canvas, and Phillips crafts a film as big as its characters’ monetary aspirations.

The problem is that, no matter how pretty War Dogs looks, Phillips can’t sustain his film’s thematic edginess. Once he and his cowriters establish the particulars of the gun-running world—the globetrotting danger, colorful characters, and exotic anecdotes—the movie becomes less an indictment of greedy profiteers or the Iraq War’s moral calamity than it is a rather rote detailing of how David and Efraim eventually met their downfall.

Teller is saddled with the straight-man role—the sweet guy perfectly willing to overlook his work’s ethical quandaries—and he brings his usual soulful intensity to the character. But it’s Hill’s movie. The actor has been in a Scorsese film, The Wolf of Wall Street, and here he plays a similarly slippery individual. Beefy with slicked-back hair, Efraim has a gregarious, ingratiating demeanor that makes you instantly distrust anything he says, but Hill is so boisterous and charming that we understand why the going-nowhere David convinces himself that their bond is real. Efraim never explodes into a violent rage because he’s a far more stealthy assassin: A master chameleon, he’s able to make himself into whatever the person he’s talking to wants to believe he is. Hill exudes a con man’s swagger, and much of the fun of War Dogs is wondering when he’ll reveal his true colors to his supposed best friend.