Lo and Behold: Navigating the World Wide Werner

Herzog’s new film, Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World, is concerned with the internet and how dramatically it has altered our planet. Herzog, in a vacuum, is the perfect filmmaker to tackle this subject; his alien way of looking at things, should allow him to take a step back and process this radical change. But I’m not sure Herzog can take a step back anymore. It’s increasingly possible that the meme of Herzog is surpassing the man. I found myself spending much of Lo and Behold hoping that Herzog would get out of the way.

Among the many people Herzog surveys in his shambling narrative is Elon Musk, the futurist CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and one of the wealthiest people in the world. Herzog asks Musk about his desire to colonize other planets, and how our connected world has its own limitations, and then, right when Musk is about to say something interesting or weird—almost everything Musk says is always both interesting and weird—Herzog interrupts him. “Will you take me on your rocket?” Musk looks confused. “Your rocket? Can I go on it?” Herzog repeats. Musk loses his train of thought and gathers himself to respond to Herzog in a patronizing but entirely understandable way, sure, crazy old Werner Herzog, you can go on the rocket. And thus the entire conversation is derailed. There are moments in this film in which Herzog approaches something, profound and yearning, like he does in his best films, but then Herzog the performer pops in and does a little dance, and we’ve lost where we were going.

It’s increasingly possible that the meme of Herzog is surpassing the man.

Herzog is onto some good stuff here, to be sure. The film’s most compelling scenes feature two neuroscientists who study how brain waves can be picked up without actually being connected to the patient itself, opening up the idea that we might be able to communicate telepathically. It’s an actual scientific possibility, and Herzog sees it with the awe it deserves, though I’ll confess I could have done without his punchline: “So does this mean we could someday just tweet our thoughts?” Yes, Werner, that is perhaps the least interesting thing we could do with telepathy. Herzog also has a grand time with hacker Kevin Mitnick, who tells some giddy tales of messing with the FBI not for personal gain, but just because he could: “You just wanted a trophy,” the director says. Herzog casts a wide net and come across some compelling figures, including the Korean gamers who play for so many straight hours they’ve taken to wearing diapers so they do not have to stop. These people were made to be in a Werner Herzog film.