Lo and Behold: Navigating the World Wide Werner

It’s probably a fair question to ask at this point: Do Werner Herzog’s movies need quite so much Werner Herzog in them? There has been a growing fear among longtime admirers of Herzog’s films, of which I am certainly one, that Herzog the Public Personality has been starting to sneak in around the edges of Herzog the Director, and to ill effect. Anyone who has loved Herzog for decades can’t help but be a bit tickled by the rest of the world waking up to the oddball German’s comedic potential, from voicing a character on Adult Swim’s Rick & Morty to his immortal appearance on Parks & Recreation as the owner of a creepy house. (“This was a holding cell for people who went insane.”)

But as Herzog’s profile has risen, you can’t help but wonder if it’s starting to effect his movies. Herzog has always been an undeniable presence in his films even when he’s not on screen, but he’s starting to take center stage in a way that distracts from the point he’s trying to make. You start to wonder which Herzog we’re seeing: The personality or the director. It’s starting to be a problem.

Herzog’s new film, Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World, is concerned with the internet and how dramatically it has altered our planet. Herzog, in a vacuum, is the perfect filmmaker to tackle this subject; his alien way of looking at things, should allow him to take a step back and process this radical change. But I’m not sure Herzog can take a step back anymore. It’s increasingly possible that the meme of Herzog is surpassing the man. I found myself spending much of Lo and Behold hoping that Herzog would get out of the way.

Among the many people Herzog surveys in his shambling narrative is Elon Musk, the futurist CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and one of the wealthiest people in the world. Herzog asks Musk about his desire to colonize other planets, and how our connected world has its own limitations, and then, right when Musk is about to say something interesting or weird—almost everything Musk says is always both interesting and weird—Herzog interrupts him. “Will you take me on your rocket?” Musk looks confused. “Your rocket? Can I go on it?” Herzog repeats. Musk loses his train of thought and gathers himself to respond to Herzog in a patronizing but entirely understandable way, sure, crazy old Werner Herzog, you can go on the rocket. And thus the entire conversation is derailed. There are moments in this film in which Herzog approaches something, profound and yearning, like he does in his best films, but then Herzog the performer pops in and does a little dance, and we’ve lost where we were going.