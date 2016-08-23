How "Stranger Things" channels the female frustration of being disbelieved.

Tenacity is one of Joyce’s defining characteristics. She is unwavering in her conviction that her son is not only alive, but talking to her through electrical appliances. Conviction isn’t quite the right word; it implies faith rather than fact, and Joyce is only following what the evidence tells her. Hopper, the town’s emo police chief, and Jonathan, her eldest son, try to convince her that her senses are lying to her—that everything she’s experiencing is in her mind. But Joyce stays grounded: She sees some crazy shit and comes to the correct conclusion that, well, crazy shit is going on. “I don’t care if anyone believes me,” Joyce declares. “I won’t stop until I find my boy.”

Whether or not the men in Joyce’s life will believe her is one of Stranger Things’s main tensions. And, unanimously, they do not. At least, not until they confirm her assertions from other sources—Hopper from his own detective work, and Jonathan from his classmate Nancy, another young woman doggedly following the trail of a lost loved one. (Joyce’s ex-husband, meanwhile, also tries to convince her it’s all in her head, but adds creepy greediness to insult by suggesting they could make a lot of money off a wrongful death lawsuit.)

Whether or not the men in Joyce’s life will believe her is one of Stranger Things’s main tensions. And, unanimously, they do not.

Although the outside world thinks Joyce is crazy, she is the most empirical of the bunch, which makes her frustration all the more palpable. Even in the morgue, it is Jonathan who lets his emotions overwhelm him, running out of the room to throw up when he sees his brother’s body. Joyce—calmly, coldly—asks the coroner to lift up Will’s arm to see if his birthmark is there. She correctly assesses that the body is a fake. (It’s a dummy planted by the secretive government agency whose experiments opened up a gate to the Demogorgon in the first place.) Of course, we aren’t totally sure if she’s right—we can’t be—until Hopper later cuts into the body to reveal it is stuffed with bright white cotton. Even the viewers are wary of trusting her claims.