How "Stranger Things" channels the female frustration of being disbelieved.

When I first entered the world of Stranger Things, one of my biggest fears was that it would be a huge bro-fest. The ingredients were all there: a sci-fi show written by a pair of brothers—the Duffers—that centered around a group of nerdy boys. Yes, I know it was the 1980s, but nerdy girls who play Dungeons & Dragons do exist. And, in a way, I was right—the series is mostly about a bunch of boys looking for another boy. But to my surprise, it was the women who ended up stealing the show. (Except for Barb. You deserved better, Barb.)

The show’s emotional anchor is chain-smoking Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), mother of Will Byers, the child whose disappearance in the first episode gets the plot rolling. Joyce is the first to realize that her son has fallen into the clutches of supernatural forces, trapped in an alternative universe known as the “upside-down.” Throughout the show, she communicates with him through the phone and the light bulbs in her house—one blink for “yes,” two for “no”—and goes so far as to turn her wall into a giant Ouija board. In one scene Joyce even sees Will’s captor, a faceless monster nicknamed the “Demogorgon,” entering through the wall from the parallel dimension. But she is gritty and refuses to abandon her house and her son.

Tenacity is one of Joyce’s defining characteristics. She is unwavering in her conviction that her son is not only alive, but talking to her through electrical appliances. Conviction isn’t quite the right word; it implies faith rather than fact, and Joyce is only following what the evidence tells her. Hopper, the town’s emo police chief, and Jonathan, her eldest son, try to convince her that her senses are lying to her—that everything she’s experiencing is in her mind. But Joyce stays grounded: She sees some crazy shit and comes to the correct conclusion that, well, crazy shit is going on. “I don’t care if anyone believes me,” Joyce declares. “I won’t stop until I find my boy.”

Whether or not the men in Joyce’s life will believe her is one of Stranger Things’s main tensions. And, unanimously, they do not. At least, not until they confirm her assertions from other sources—Hopper from his own detective work, and Jonathan from his classmate Nancy, another young woman doggedly following the trail of a lost loved one. (Joyce’s ex-husband, meanwhile, also tries to convince her it’s all in her head, but adds creepy greediness to insult by suggesting they could make a lot of money off a wrongful death lawsuit.)