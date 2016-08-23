Hillary Clinton’s health is fine, thanks for asking.

“Yeah, a new lease on life. I don’t know why they are saying this. I think on the one hand it’s part of the wacky strategy: Just say all these crazy things, and maybe you can get some people to believe you. On the other hand, it just absolutely makes no sense.”

The final health challenge from Jimmy: Open a jar of pickles. (She passed the test.)

And to throw in some extra ridicule of Trump, Kimmel had Clinton read actual Donald Trump quotes out of a fishbowl lined with a Trump wig. Clinton drew the line at actually reading this one out loud—so Jimmy did it instead: “I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”