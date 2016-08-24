Stephen Colbert has discovered the Trump campaign’s information feedback loop.

“So let me get this straight, let me explain this to you. Here’s what’s happening: Giuliani says she’s not healthy, and then look it up on the internet. And when you look it up on the internet, it says Giuliani says she’s not healthy, and to look it up on the internet. It’s like an endless loop. It’s like a snake with a tail in its mouth—or a man with his head up his own ass. By the way, something you used to be able to see in Times Square before Giuliani came along.”

“But here’s the thing, I just want to say this to the Trump people out there,” Colbert concluded. “I don’t know why they keep saying things like ‘frail’ or ‘weak’ or ‘low-energy.’ You’re just tip-toeing around the medical condition that you’re really upset about—one that she has that no other president in history has ever faced. Hillary Clinton has chronic no-penis. It’s congenital—every woman in her family has had the same thing.”

