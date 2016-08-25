The first rule of the alt-right is you do not talk about the alt-right.

“I am not that familiar with it, to be frank with you,” Conway responded. “I’ve read about it. But I think we all start cherrypicking headlines from a web site. And is Hillary Clinton running against a web site?”

Anthony Mason asked: “Would you say the Trump campaign has a platform for the alt-right movement?”

“No, not at all. We’ve never even discussed it internally. It certainly isn’t a part of our strategy meetings. It’s nothing that Mr. Trump says out on the stump.”