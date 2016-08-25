Donald Trump is hoping everyone magically forgets his old positions on immigration.

CNN host Erica Hill, along with the panelists, burst into laughter.

.@KatrinaPierson: Trump "hasn't changed his position on immigration, he's changed the words that he is saying" https://t.co/u4rfExlrCC — Carol Costello (@CarolCNN) August 25, 2016

Pierson continued: “What he has always said from the beginning is that he does not want to allow people to stay in this country illegally. He does want to build a wall. But he wants to work with Congress to get things done. And that’s exactly what he has said from the beginning.”

Hill responded, “Katrina, he has said, ‘Get them out.’ He’s been very clear about his position. This is a change; this is a shift; this is a flip-flop; it’s an evolution, whatever word you want to use.”