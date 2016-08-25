Donald Trump is hoping everyone magically forgets his old positions on immigration.

Following his major turnaround on mass deportations and a new embrace of an amnesty process, his reliably comical spokeswoman Katrina Pierson went on CNN this morning to try to convince people that there was really no change at all—and it wasn’t exactly successful.

“He hasn’t changed his position on immigration,” Pierson said. “He’s changed the words that he is saying.”

CNN host Erica Hill, along with the panelists, burst into laughter.