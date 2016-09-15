Two days after Donald Trump swept the Super Tuesday primaries, Terri Bonoff was perched on the couch in her living room in Minnetonka, an affluent Minneapolis suburb, suffering through the eleventh Republican debate. Bonoff, a longtime Democratic state senator, knew what to expect by now. She had watched Trump feud with Megyn Kelly, bully Jeb Bush, and excoriate Hillary Clinton. But this time, Trump kicked off the proceedings by stretching out his hands for the cameras and boasting about his virility—“Are they small hands? I guarantee you. There is no problem.”

For Bonoff, something snapped. “I watched them have a contest about who could insult each other the most,” she recalls. “It became a calling to step forward and say that this isn’t right.” Soon after, Bonoff decided she was going to run for Congress.

She’s not the only woman Trump has inspired to jump into the fray. For the first time in recent memory, half of the challengers in GOP strongholds being targeted by Democrats—the 38 toughest, most competitive House races out there—are women. At the state and local level, hundreds of women are running for office, many in what political insiders say is a direct backlash against Trump. The man with the tiny hands, it turns out, may prove to be the best thing to happen to women since the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment.

“Women have been empowered to jump in because they wanted to run a campaign that rejected the angry nature of the race that Donald Trump was running,” says Lauren Beecham, executive director of the Minnesota organization Women Winning. “There certainly has been a trickle-down effect from his candidacy, pushing women over the top. It’s turned the tables for women in politics.”