While it has become déclassé in American marketing to traffic too openly or obviously in racial stereotypes, pro wrestling never stopped. As recently as 2008, you could still see Kamala, a tribal boogeyman from “deepest, darkest Africa,” performing in face and chest paint and wielding a spear. African American wrestlers still pose as pimps and ghetto “thugs.” Latinos fare no better, often done up in stereotypical garb—bandannas and “wife-beater” t-shirts—with equally offensive backstories. One of the best-known Latino wrestling teams, Los Guerreros, performed under the motto: “Lying, cheating, and stealing.”

The pleasure of professional wrestling is that it blurs distinctions not only between sports and entertainment, but between reality and fiction. Wrestling fans bristle at the accusation that the sport is “fake,” since the athletic prowess needed to perform in the ring is indeed genuine. And if you ask them about the racially stereotyped characters, many will say that they’re not meant to be taken seriously, that they’re just jokes.

Trump’s campaign has translated those blurred distinctions into the political arena. His outrageous comments are shielded by the plausible deniability afforded a WWE hype-master. When he suggested this summer that only “Second Amendment people” would be able to deal with Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Paul Ryan shrugged it off as a “joke gone bad.” Earlier in the campaign, when Trump fell into a fake Chinese accent while speaking about trade deals—“We want deal”—it barely stirred a ripple of protest. It was just Trump being Trump.

Over-the-top vulgarity and tacky spectacle—the stocks-in-trade of professional wrestling—have defined Trump’s presidential campaign from the get-go. His campaign launch could have been scripted and produced by WWE: the grand escalator entrance, the whooping audience stocked with hired actors, the racial taunting of Mexican immigrants. “They’re bringing drugs,” Trump thundered, Los Guerreros–style. “They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.” His rallies are WWE-style events, too, complete with his own hype-master—anti-immigration crusader and campaign adviser Stephen Miller, who whips the crowds into a frenzy before the candidate triumphantly takes the stage.

The appeal of Trump’s act also draws on a related tradition in American entertainment: that of the insult comic. At the National Review, John Podhoretz called Trump the heir to Howard Stern and Andrew Dice Clay, those ace purveyors of the (white) American id. “Guys like the Dice Man and Stern,” Podhoretz observed, “had been told and taught and trained by respectable middlebrow culture to believe that their tastes and desires were piggish and thuggish and gross, and they said, ‘So be it!’” For insult comics, nothing is off-limits. Just the way Trump and his fans like it.

Trump’s pose as a fearless taboo-breaker may be the best explanation of how he’s sold a plutocratic agenda (which includes getting rid of the estate tax) to a base that consists largely of older white men. Contrary to most media accounts, this is not really a crowd of “working-class whites.” Most of the men at Trump rallies are Tea Party types, solidly middle class. But culturally, they are drawn to the plebeian forms that Trump so expertly deploys: the insult humor of stand-up comedy, the over-the-top stereotypes and cartoonish conflicts of pro wrestling, and the Darwinian ethos of boxing. More deeply, they are taken by the white man’s nostalgia of Trump’s message, his call for a return to an older style of bluntness—and offensiveness—about race and ethnicity that once pervaded the culture, reinforcing white supremacy under the guise of amusement.

Trump is routinely described in the media as a “real-estate mogul.” But for more than a decade, he has been a professional entertainer who licenses his name for profit. His real-estate deals routinely fall apart. As a politician, he doesn’t display even a minimal interest in enacting policy or advancing an agenda. His specialty is performing his insult-flinging, “king of the world” character while flogging his eponymous brand. Like others before him in the worlds of boxing, stand-up comedy, and professional wrestling, he’s found a lucrative niche market in exploiting racial tensions for their entertainment value.



It appears that Trump’s market really is a niche—that what drives some voters to him drives more of them away. It’s tempting to take comfort in such political math. But when it comes to Trump’s brand of racial showmanship, what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas. As the riots that followed Jack Johnson’s win back in 1910 remind us, what starts out as a racist spectacle in the ring too often ends up spilling blood in reality.