A Voice From Above

Claim to Fame: Converted Trump to Christianity

Ties to Trump: Evangelical outreach leader

Trump enjoys a commanding lead among America’s evangelical voters, yet his credentials as a Christian are notoriously shaky. He says no one reads the Bible more than he does, but when asked to name his favorite verse, he cited a Proverb (“Never bend to envy”) that doesn’t exist. He says he’s never asked for forgiveness because he’s never done anything that requires forgiveness. He says he’s a Presbyterian who attended Marble Collegiate Church in Manhattan—except that Marble Collegiate isn’t Presbyterian, and it has no record of Trump being a member. “If anything, this man is a baby Christian who doesn’t have a clue about how believers think, talk, and act,” says James Dobson, the evangelical heavyweight who founded Focus on the Family.

So how to explain Trump’s standing among evangelicals? A big part of the answer is White, a popular, Florida-based televangelist who has led Bible study with the New York Yankees and leveraged her friendship with Oprah to meet the Obama family. White, who serves as Trump’s spiritual adviser, preaches the prosperity gospel—the belief that God rewards the faithful with material wealth. (Imagine Gordon Gekko’s adage, “Greed is good,” with a semi-scriptural twist.) While most evangelical leaders view peddlers of the prosperity gospel as frauds, White has turned the promised land into a source of profit, creating Paula White Ministries to hawk her books (Move On, Move Up) and DVDs (Why We Want You to Be Rich).

The way White tells it, she and Trump met through divine intervention. Several years ago, she says, Trump was flipping through TV channels when he stopped on one showing White delivering a sermon titled “The Value of Vision.” Trump called White to compliment her, and the two struck up a friendship that supposedly led to White overseeing Trump’s conversion to Christianity. Trump and White have never confirmed this account, but when he launched his presidential campaign last June, he turned to White to serve as his spiritual adviser and lead his outreach to the religious right. White introduces Trump at rallies, delivered the benediction at the RNC, and procured a Bible for him that was signed by no less than the Reverend Billy Graham, the iconic evangelist.

In many ways, Trump and White make a perfect match. White is a political neophyte—GOP officials in Florida say they’d never heard of her before Trump’s campaign. Her advice to the faithful sounds like an excerpt from one of Trump’s books: “Find your passion in life and figure out a way to make money.” Like Trump, White enjoys the high life—she once bragged of having “millions in the bank”—and has a past littered with controversy. In the late 2000s, a church run by White and her second husband was targeted by congressional investigators for allegedly abusing its tax-exempt status by providing its leaders with private planes and multimillion-dollar homes. (The Whites declined to cooperate with investigators and were never charged.) White, twice divorced, is now married to former Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain.

Many prominent evangelical leaders either don’t know White, or say they despise her. “Paula White is a charlatan and recognized as a heretic by every orthodox Christian, of whatever tribe,” Russell Moore, an influential Southern Baptist leader, tweeted in June. Nevertheless, White has attracted an ideologically extreme group of leaders to Trump’s evangelical advisory team, including Michele Bachmann, former Christian Coalition mastermind Ralph Reed, and mega-church pastor Robert Jeffress. Their large followings and celebrity status among evangelicals have lent a sheen of spiritual respectability to Trump’s decidedly un-Christian positions. Like Trump, they’re all given to incendiary remarks. Jeffress, who leads the 12,000-member First Baptist Church in Dallas, is best known for warning that legalizing gay marriage will “pave the way” for the Antichrist “to persecute and martyr Christians without any repercussions whatsoever.” He also preaches that Catholicism is satanic: “Much of what you see in the Catholic Church today doesn’t come from God’s Word, it comes from that cultlike, pagan religion,” he says. “Isn’t that the genius of Satan?”

Trump’s most prominent evangelical backer is Jerry Falwell Jr., the popular televangelist and president of Liberty University. Falwell has urged Christians to arm themselves, and argued that if more people had concealed-carry permits for handguns, “We could end those Muslims.” During the campaign, Falwell has compared the real estate mogul to Martin Luther King Jr. and even Jesus Christ himself.

White knows that Trump doesn’t sound like Christ—but she dismisses his hate-filled pronouncements as a matter of semantics. “He doesn’t know our Christianese,” she told the Christian Broadcasting Network recently. “Someone might take a sound bite and say, ‘Oh, see? He’s not saved,’ or ‘He doesn’t love God.’ That’s the furthest thing from the truth.”