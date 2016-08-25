Ann Coulter is about to short-circuit herself.

Less than 24 hours ago, she went on a tweetstorm berating Donald Trump for softening his immigration policy, which included him hinting at amnesty for undocumented immigrants. Coulter tweeted, “It’s ‘comprehensive immigration reform’!!!!” As Jeet Heer pointed out, her criticism was a sharp 180 from someone who had just (and I mean just) released a book titled In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!

But in another, even more surprising 180 (albeit one that doesn’t quite add up to 360), Coulter herself tempered her immigration rhetoric. Today, she told the Washington Examiner, “Perhaps it is in our interest to let some of them stay.”

Her interview with Bloomberg Businessweek’s Joshua Green sheds some light on why she stepped into Trump’s line so quickly—apparently, she thinks of him as her own Kim Jong-un: