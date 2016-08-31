This Year, Even the Fight Over Government Funding Is Upside Down

You may have forgotten amid this year’s spectacle of Donald Trump, but the U.S. government also includes a legislative branch, composed of the House and the Senate. This year, they’ve succeeded in making themselves invisible, with almost no laws of any importance passing. And they’ve been on recess for the last seven weeks, one of the longest breaks in the past 50 years.

But when Congress returns to session next week, they’ll have to deal with practically the only piece of legislation they cannot avoid: how to fund the government before a September 30 deadline. Failure to pass this bill would lead to a partial shutdown, just like the one we saw in 2013.

We’ve been living with the Republican culture of legislative hostage-taking since they took over the House in 2011, so storyline is familiar: Hardline conservatives try to attach ideological priorities to the must-pass funding bill, advancing them because of the threat of a shutdown. Sometimes it works, as in 2014 when Congress passed a rollback of derivatives rules written by Citigroup lobbyists that was tucked inside a spending bill. Sometimes Democrats and the White House hold firm, as in 2015 when it was widely believed that conservatives got nothing for their efforts.

But this year there’s a surprising twist. The Tea Party–aligned forces are arguing for a long-term spending bill, warning of betrayal if Congress does otherwise. By contrast, the Democrats, who have traditionally sought long-term certainty, want the spending bill to only last until December.