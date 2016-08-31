This Year, Even the Fight Over Government Funding Is Upside Down

But the Freedom Caucus recognizes that, even if Republicans keep the House in November, their membership will be depleted and their influence muted. The best way to preserve their austerity legacy is to push it through Congress now, before the September 30 deadline, rather than seeing it unravel in the lame duck.

Plus, Democrats have a lengthy wish list for a spending bill, mostly emergency funding requests that must get done before the next Congress: funding to combat the Zika virus, which Republicans have delayed almost all year; action on fighting the opioid epidemic, which Congress passed in July but without appropriating any money to implement it; support for busted water systems like in Flint, Michigan; and disaster aid for flood-stricken Louisiana and Mississippi. There’s even a possibly contentious battle over the Export-Import Bank, which facilitates sales between domestic businesses and foreign countries. Right now the bank cannot approve transactions over $10 million because of vacancies on their board of directors; supporters (including most Democrats) want that restriction overturned.

Some of these priorities might get into a must-pass measure by September 30; Republicans in Louisiana would like to see the disaster aid before they go home to campaign, and Florida Republicans really want Zika funding to deal with growing numbers of cases there. But Republican leaders like House Appropriations Committee Chair Hal Rogers prefer a clean stopgap bill that funds the government into December, when they can use the lame duck to provide assistance without raising the ire of fiscal conservatives prior to the critical November 8 elections.