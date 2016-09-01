These themes also could have found their expression in a movie half the length—and this would have been a very good movie. Where Happy Hour gets stretched is in a handful of set pieces that play out in virtual real-time: a New Age-y therapy session orchestrated by an enigmatic artist; a reading of a short story conducted by a diminutive woman in a flat, affectless voice; a conversation over drinks, a conversation over coffee, then another conversation over drinks. These passages are so “real,” so stiflingly trapped in time, that I wanted to reach through the screen and have a beer myself, to make the seconds pass a little quicker. But as I continued to watch, reality began to show its cracks, breaking apart to reveal glimmering abstractions. During the therapy session, the participants divide into pairs and touch foreheads to communicate telepathically. They put their ears on their partners’ bellies, to listen to “the sound of your guts.” They circle each other, orbiting a void. They are so close, yet so far.

Then there are the moments when the camera lingers on images that may not mean anything in and of themselves—trains passing in the night, reflected trees slipping off a car windshield, blood drawn from a vein—but taken together, they do amount to something of a credo for Hamaguchi. He spells it out in the scene with the short story, a Knausgaard-esque exercise in quotidian realism that is read nearly in its entirety. One member of the audience praises the author for showing “the world as it is,” since it made him love it all the more.

The world as it is—why would this be so desirable in art, when the world is the medium in which we live and breathe? You could argue that it all goes back to our modern way of life, that our hunger for the real stems from the increasing amount of time we spend away from it, opting instead to plunge into virtual worlds and to commune with our digital peers. As someone who spends his entire workday chained to computer screens of various sizes, jacked into Twitter like those poor souls in The Matrix, there is some appeal to this argument. Maybe the desire to commit myself to a single, excruciatingly slow movie for five and a half hours is a way to atone for the fact that my attention span has become as twitchy as a squirrel’s. Maybe watching everyday activities—knitting, singing, divorcing your emotionally estranged Japanese husband—has become “a kind of self-satisfied cultural homework,” as my co-worker put it, “like deciding to read Moby-Dick or something.”

But that doesn’t fully explain the appeal of art that mimics the ebb and flow of the ordinary. “Art is the nearest thing to life,” wrote George Eliot. She was discussing art’s superior ability to rouse our sympathies for other people, to provide the “raw material of moral sentiment” that mere argument or scientific evidence cannot. But she also touched on an aspect of art that is pertinent to Hamaguchi’s work, declaring that the artist enlightens “by giving us his higher sensibility as a medium, a delicate acoustic or optical instrument, bringing home to our coarser senses what would otherwise be unperceived by us.”

I would argue that what goes unperceived by us is almost everything. Art is the true repository of what we consider real, not this other reality in which we swim obliviously like fish in a tank. In Happy Hour, and particularly in that beautiful scene on the ferry, the world is not just gliding by—it is being slid into place before our eyes, as if for the first time.

