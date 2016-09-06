Today is a big day for Fox News.

First, the company announced that it had agreed to a settlement with Gretchen Carlson, who sued Roger Ailes for repeated sexual harassment in July. That lawsuit led to a flood of sexual harassment complaints against Ailes going back decades; Ailes left the network, which he had led since its inception in 1996, in July with a $40 million golden parachute. Reports indicate that Carlson will receive half that amount in the settlement. Fox has reportedly also settled with two other women who had brought lawsuits against Ailes.



Just as notable as the $20 million Carlson will receive is the fact that Fox made a rare public apology: “We sincerely regret and apologize for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect that she and all our colleagues deserve.”

Carlson released a statement expressing gratitude for the women who stood with her, despite a massive backlash from Ailes allies like Sean Hannity: