The show’s five central characters—Sam, her daughters Max, Frankie and Duke, and her mother Phil—are all female, rare for a comedy that isn’t about four friends. (All five also have traditionally male names, as if to prove a point.) Adlon subtly parodies Sex and The City, a format that can’t convey the challenges of her own story. She slips in a vicious SATC-style brunch scene, at which Sam reveals the results of a recent gynecological exam to three other women; her doctor has told her that she has “the reproductive system of a 16-year-old.” A hostile silence falls over the table. “Do you want to have a baby?” one friend finally asks. She doesn’t. “Then why did you bring it up?” There is no Charlotte, no Miranda, no Samantha. No Hannah Horvath, no Jessa. None of Sam’s friends wants to know this intimate detail, with its humblebrag of lingering youth, much less dissect it.

Adlon frees her character from the kitchen sink, just as she frees her from brunch. C.K. and Adlon’s first, doomed collaboration, Lucky Louie (2006), was a family sitcom that revolved around a few indoor sets: the starkly lit kitchen, the marital bedroom. An overeager laugh track made scenes between C.K. and Adlon, as his wife Kim, all the more claustrophobic. Cancelled after one season, Lucky Louie relied heavily on ba-dum ching repartee, which was also bad for Adlon, even when she got the punch-line; it forced her to play along, to cooperate with the logic of C.K.’s brand of humor. As her later performances in Louie show, she’s at her funniest and most unpredictable when she’s being antagonistic.

In Better Things, we finally see Adlon in a roving, female-led autobiographical comedy. The show goes to all sorts of outdoorsy places with Sam, who invariably gets into trouble: napping in her SUV, at Frankie’s football practice, or speaking to a room of schoolchildren about “women and girls’ empowerment.” Much like Louie and Curb, Better Things flutters around the edges of show business, straying onto a sci-fi movie set here, having dinner with a famous person (an up-and-coming director played by Lenny Kravitz) there. There are a few stand-out one-liners (“These things are normal but you should be ashamed of them, a little bit,” Sam counsels her eldest daughter) but the show is mainly funny because it has a funny narrative. Threads of plot collide in ways that are alternately neat or excruciating.

Better Things is the most realistic show we have about the life of a financially secure, confident, talented woman who is a single parent.

Most importantly, the world feels like a bigger place than just one milieu. Sam isn’t defined solely by work or friends or home, even though she spends a lot of time caring for children. Autobiographical comedies tend to be personality-driven, and the organizing principle for Better Things is the essence of Sam’s character, and of Adlon’s strengths as a comic actress. Louie is held together by the lead character’s tendency to lean into various forms of humiliation, Curb Your Enthusiasm is shaped by Larry David’s genius for giving offense, and Better Things is about Sam’s refusal to take on other people’s emotional burdens. She’s a master of turning people down. Just as Pamela rejects Louie over and over, Better Things’ pilot episode has Sam breaking off a relationship with “Sophie’s Dad”: “Richard, I’ll see you at school things,” she says firmly. When her overbearing mother chases her to her front door, she flicks an index finger at her, “Time to go home now though… Now. Go. Go.”

Comedies aimed at twenty-somethings are all about breaking down barriers—think Girls and You’re The Worst. But Better Things tells us valuable stories about putting barriers up and staying human. Adlon allows us to feel that it’s ok—necessary even—to say “no.”