Labor Day is over, summer is in the rearview mirror, and at last we can look forward to Oscar contenders rather than Warcraft sequels. The unofficial start of awards season is the Toronto Film Festival, and our own Tim Grierson is en route to Toronto for his annual fortnight of five-screenings-a-day-and-poutine regimen. What’s he looking forward to at this year’s festival? What’s the festival like? Is it nothing but Amy Adams movies? (Which is fine!) Grierson walks us through the season’s most important festival.

Then, in their Reboot section, our critics dig into Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys and John Carpenter’s Escape From New York. Bruce Willis and Snake Plissken, no artsy awards bait here.

