Back in May, I argued that the face-value logic of #NeverTrump pointed to doing whatever’s necessary to prevent him from winning the presidency by accident. At the time, anti-Trump conservatives were flirting with ideas like recruiting a high-profile third-party candidate, and endorsing the Libertarian Party ticket. But at bottom, to mean anything, #NeverTrump had to prepare itself to grapple with the fact that their activism and decision-making would deny Republicans the presidency and hand it to Clinton. That while relinquishing the White House for four or eight years more years would foreclose a conservative policymaking glut, they’d have admit to themselves that she, not he, can be trusted with the presidency, and be prepared to defend their determination publicly.

At the time, the best above-board response to that point was basically a punt. A lot can happen in five months. The conventions hadn’t happened yet. Perhaps #NeverTrump would have nothing of value to add to the election.

@rortybomb @jbarro Paid family leave is fine. And there will be plenty of time to address the Q of how anti-Trump conservatives should vote. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) June 1, 2016

We’re down to two months now. And while many high-profile conservatives (some of whom spoke at the Democratic National Convention) have endorsed Clinton, or stated their preference that she defeat Trump, plenty of others continue to behave as if there’s still a whiff of similarity between the two.



“Like many Americans, I’m struggling with this choice,” Alberto Gonzales, an attorney general under George W. Bush, said Wednesday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “We have two flawed candidates. I’m a lifelong Republican. I believe in many of the values of the Republican Party. But there are some things about this candidate that trouble me. On the other hand, when I look at the qualifications of someone in the oval office, integrity is one of the most important—there are very few vocations where integrity matters more. And I have some serious issues with the integrity of the Democratic nominee. So I’m still wrestling with this; we’ve got some debates that are coming up, and I think I’m going to see them standing side by side answering questions and we’ll see whether or not all of us become more informed about their qualifications.”

Prizing integrity is a new look for Gonzales, who is best remembered for resigning from the Justice Department in disgrace. But shamelessness is not. He is most recently remembered for kind of, sort of defending Trump after the Republican nominee led a racist campaign of incitement against federal judge Gonzalo Curiel.