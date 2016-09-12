At a recent screening of his film Author: The JT Leroy Story, director Jeff Feuerzeig bristled when an audience member suggested that the novels by the transgender, HIV-positive, ex-truck-stop-prostitute Jeremiah “Terminator” LeRoy—the literary persona created by author Laura Albert—wouldn’t have been such a big hit had the backstory not been so salacious. Had anyone re-assessed the works from a critical perspective, to see if they held up to scrutiny? “I mean, I liked them,” replied Feuerzeig, who hadn’t read any of Leroy’s three novels before the author was outed as Albert in 2005. “They were bestsellers,” he added, as proof of their merit.



For the first time in over a decade, the artistic validity of Leroy—and Albert’s—work is poised to eclipse the incredible backstory of what many outlets called “the biggest literary hoax of our time.” There are myriad synopses available online, but if you want a full recap of the scandal, you can do no better than watching Feuerzeig’s film, which is almost entirely narrated by Albert. Two of the books Albert wrote as Leroy—the novel Sarah (1999) and the short story collection The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things (2001)—were recently re-released by HarperCollins. (The former will include a new foreword by Feuerzeig as well as two previously unpublished stories.) Now, after the dust of has settled, or perhaps just lost the luster of novelty, the books can be examined in a new, sober light.

I have always been interested in what occurs when a reader approaches a falsified memoir, or a novel written under shaky pretenses. What, for example, are the impulses that drive someone to crack open A Million Little Pieces in 2016, long after the smoking gun exposé of James Frey’s exaggerated drug addiction, and his famous showdown on “The Oprah Winfrey Show”? Does the reader simply no longer care about the discrepancies? Or perhaps they see the book more as a cultural artifact—to read it is to engage with a period in literary history, and to grapple with the meaty questions of authorial obligation. What if the book in question was classified as fiction, as Leroy’s were, but which trafficked openly in the “real” events of the author’s life?

THE HEART IS DECEITFUL ABOVE ALL THINGS, by JT Leroy Harper Perennial, 288 pp, $14.99

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things—Leroy’s second book, a collection of short stories—is virtually unreadable. A series of vignettes ostensibly covering the beginning of LeRoy’s life, mostly through the lens of his relationship with his mother Sarah, the stories serve up every possible Southern gothic cliché in existence, both historical and contemporary: A Bible-thumping, whip-happy grandfather, a rotating door of handsy stepfathers, a combustible meth lab, a boundary-less relationship between mother and son reminiscent of Capote’s childhood. The abuses are so frequent and so uniformly macabre that the narrative becomes paradoxically dull rather than provocative. There are endless throbbing, seeping wounds, many of them perpetrated by Sarah, who is supposed to come off as magnetic despite her instability, but actually presents as a bundle of disparate pathologies and sadistic impulses. She is about as fully formed and comprehensible as a nightmare.