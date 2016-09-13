The Trump campaign doesn’t want to reveal details about his health, after all.

For months now, Trump and his surrogates have been suggesting, with various degrees of explicitness, that Hillary Clinton has health problems that disqualify her from the presidency. In Trump’s words, Clinton lacks the “strength” and “stamina” needed for the White House. On August 28, Trump tweeted, “I think that both candidates, Crooked Hillary and myself, should release detailed medical records. I have no problem in doing so! Hillary?”

Clinton’s heavily publicized bout of pneumonia offers the Trump campaign a perfect chance to press this issue. But instead, Trump’s people are beating a hasty retreat. Today in an interview on MSNBC, Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway was asked why her candidate only released a short doctor’s letter. Conway replied, “I don’t know why we need such extensive medical reporting when we all have a right to privacy.”

If the Clinton campaign wanted to give Trump a taste of his own medicine, it could start raising questions about why he’s being secretive about his health. What does Donald Trump have to hide?