It’s not always OK if a white guy writes the story of a Nigerian woman because the actual Nigerian woman can’t get published or reviewed to begin with. It’s not always OK if a straight white woman writes the story of a queer Indigenous man, because when was the last time you heard a queer Indigenous man tell his own story? How is it that said straight white woman will profit from an experience that is not hers, and those with the actual experience never be provided the opportunity?



Cultural appropriation is both a real phenomenon—responsible for rock-n-roll and the Washington Redskins alike—and a ripe target for criticism and mockery, since the concept renders nearly every garment or foodstuff fraught. (I type this while wearing a fast-fashion “peasant” shirt whose design is surely a cultural appropriation, though of which culture I can’t say.) And while the trend Shriver describes—“the left’s embrace of gotcha hypersensitivity”—certainly isn’t in her imagination, it’s also true that the right has embraced knee-jerk insensitivity. (Nor are these left-right divisions so neat when it comes to the P.C. debates.)

So which is it? Is Shriver a refreshing voice of reason, calling out the anti-free-speech excesses of the literary left? Or is she just the latest novelist-provocateur whose attack on political correctness is a thinly veiled defense of her privilege?

In Brisbane, Shriver cited one Armenian-American reader who took issue with a character in her seventh novel. She also cited a San Francisco Chronicle review of Chris Cleave’s Little Bee that asked, “When a white male author writes as a young Nigerian girl, is it an act of empathy, or identity theft?” But these examples hardly suggest a chilling effect worth pontificating about. It’s never clear from Shriver’s speech, or indeed in the entire debate over supposed P.C. silencing, is the scale of the problem—to the extent that it exists at all.



We may never know, as something so nebulous is impossible to quantify. But Abdel-Magied bolstered Shriver’s argument by leaping from a case that there should be more opportunities for writers of color (true) to one that white writers should not create nonwhite characters (which is absurd). By suggesting that a white guy can’t write a story about a Nigerian woman, Abdel-Magied isn’t just condemning offensive representation but any representation—and she’s doing it based solely on the identities of the writer and character. To see the flaw here, consider the TV version of this question: Do we want white show creators to put only white characters onscreen? Given that most show creators are white, that would hardly bring the kind of progress that Abdel-Magied demands. (As I’ve argued in regards to women in literature, change needs to come from an overhaul of the profession itself, not by placing standards on fictional characters.)

I don’t want to exaggerate any individual critic’s influence on what other writers—let alone famous ones—are allowed to write. And in this particular case, it seems likely that the publicity surrounding Shriver’s new book (including, unavoidably, this article) will function as promotion. But there is, if not a silencing effect, a stifling one whenever critics with a platform offer such broad-stroke prescriptions.