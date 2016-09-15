Is this Donald Trump’s worst idea?

It’s not his most offensive idea (deporting 11 million people) or his most impractical (The Wall), but nominating Peter Thiel to the Supreme Court, which Trump reportedly wants to do, may very well be his worst.

Citing two sources who requested anonymity because of Trump and Thiel’s shared love of vengeance, The Huffington Post reports that Thiel has told friends that Trump has told him that he will be nominated to the Supreme Court if Trump wins the presidency. Thiel has also claimed that Trump’s “inner circle” has discussed Thiel as a Supreme Court nominee. This is both terrifying and deeply stupid.

Thiel is, like Trump, a dangerous and vindictive opponent of the First Amendment. Thiel is now at least as famous for having successfully bankrupted Gawker as he is for founding the world’s most unwieldy online payment system.