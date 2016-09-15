Is this a photo of the last time Donald Trump exercised?

The Republican nominee, a peddler of quack politics, appears today on the daytime show hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz, a peddler of quack medicine. But because the show was taped yesterday, and details from the interview leaked from the studio audience to the press like water through a colander, we know that Trump told Oz that he doesn’t exercise—unless you count hand gestures during campaign events.

Hand gestures do not count as exercise. Neither does speaking, which Trump, in an interview with People magazine last year, claimed “is almost a form of exercise.” So the question becomes: Has he ever exercised?

“My exercise is golf and tennis,” he told The New York Times in 2010. “I’m not a gym workout guy.” And in 2013, he boasted to Men’s Health: